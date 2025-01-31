'Kohli Should...' - Harbhajan's Much-Needed Advice to Virat on His Ranji Return

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has spent a lot of time with Virat Kohli in the dressing-room and hence knows a thing or two more than all of us. And hence, Harbhajan gave Kohli a sound piece of advise ahead of the Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji game between Delhi and Railways. Kohli has made a comeback to the domestic scene after 13 years and hence there is much hype around the game. While Delhi were bowling on the opening day, they would be batting today and hence the hopes and anticipation would be high. Harbhajan has asked Kohli to occupy the crease and not worry about anything else.

‘Want him to enjoy cricket’

“Virat Kohli is a role model and the young players follow him. If he scores runs or not against Railways is a different matter. I want him to enjoy cricket,” Harbhajan said.

“The pressure and expectations don’t allow a cricketer of Virat Kohli’s stature to enjoy. He should tell the youngsters how to become Virat Kohli,” he added.

“Virat should occupy the crease. Even if he scores zero, he will remain Virat Kohli. He has achieved a lot as a cricketer. If he manages to occupy the crease, he will score runs," he concluded.

Earlier, Delhi won the toss and bowled first. Railways batted through the first day and finished their innings at 241 and handed the batting over to Delhi. Delhi finished the day at 41-1 and fans will hopefully get a glimpse of Virat Kohli tomorrow as Delhi look to pile runs on the board.

KING DRAWS THE CROWD