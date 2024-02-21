Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have welcomed their second child, sharing the joyous news through their social media accounts. The news came as a relief to fans after the star batter was absent from India’s Test squad for the ongoing series against England citing ‘personal reasons’. The veteran star kept his life private in the last few months.

Also Read: Dhruv Jurel revisits his interaction with MS Dhoni, aims his go

Advertisement

Is Virat Kohli in London?

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was recently spotted in London, fueling suspicion that he and wife Anushka Sharma gave birth to their second child in the British city. While the pair has yet to formally announce the birthplace, previous sources suggested that Anushka may give birth in a London hospital.

Advertisement

Fans are even more excited after seeing Kohli wandering around the streets of London, as caught in a snapshot uploaded by a fan page. Kohli's appearance in the city, dressed casually in a winter jacket, track trousers and a cap, prompted speculation among fans that he is on his way to join Anushka and their newborn boy.

The couple revealed the joyous arrival of their baby son, Akaay, on social media on February 20. Kohli and Sharma expressed their deep joy and love for their new family member, with Kohli thanking Anushka for "adding three hearts to our two already."

Advertisement

Despite maintaining their preferred degree of anonymity, Kohli and Sharma have provided enormous delight to their fans and well-wishers with the delivery of their second child. Kohli's recent visit toKohli's recent visit in London adds to the excitement and suspense around this momentous occasion in their lives.

Advertisement

On December 11, 2017, actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli sealed their eternal bond with a fairytale wedding ceremony. Vamika, the couple's daughter, arrived in 2021, adding to their journey. Three years later, they happily welcomed their son, Akaay, into their family, completing their happy and loving family circle.