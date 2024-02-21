Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel had a dreamy debut when Team India went against England in the third Test match in Rajkot. At the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Jurel made his debut alongside star first-class cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, and both made a lasting impact. The debutant was a solid keeper behind the stumps, and he put up a solid statement. After India secured a grand victory against England, Jurel spoke out on his ambitions and opened up on his initial reaction after meeting with former Team India wicketkeeper-batter and skipper MS Dhoni.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah released from Indian Test squad, Rahul ruled out of Ranchi match

Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel wants to fulfil his ultimate dream which involves meeting MS Dhoni in Ranchi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel after he made his debut in the Test format at Rajkot. In the clip, Jurel opens up on his first-ever interaction with MS Dhoni.

Advertisement

"I was just watching him, and I stood up and started thinking, 'Is this MS Dhoni standing in front of me?' My first interaction with him was in IPL 2021 which was my first season. At that time, I was pinching myself to see whether it is a dream or not. My dream is to meet Mahi bhai, especially after the match after an international game. Whenever I have talked to him, I have always learnt something new from him, so I will hope that I get a chance to meet him during the fourth Test at Ranchi," Jurel said in the video.

With the fourth IND vs ENG Test match making its way to the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jurel could get his chance with MS Dhoni, since it is the hometown of the legendary wicketkeeper. Notably, there is a chance that he could be there to see the match.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant on course for comeback in IPL, in what capacity not quite sure yet

Advertisement

As a lower-order finisher, Jurel has displayed himself as a potent batter and a credible wicketkeeper. While he only batted in the first innings, he put up a good showcase as he put up 46 runs with three sixes and two boundaries. Furthermore, with KL Rahul still out of the series, Jurel could be in action for the final two IND vs ENG Test matches.