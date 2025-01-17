Virat Kohli Sustains Serious Injury, Former India Skipper Likely To Miss Ranji Trophy Clash Against Saurashtra: REPORT

Virat Kohli has been facing a lot of criticism lately. Things have turned upside down in Indian cricket after the Asian cricketing juggernauts lost to Australia in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. A lot of questions are being raised on the team, the leadership group, the management and the culture that is driving the team. Many say that there is a superstar culture in the team which has led to the team's downfall in recent times, atleast in red ball cricket.

Few reports claimed that Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir demanded few big changes to ingrain discipline in the team's DNA. The BCCI in a landmark move has made it mandatory for all the international players to compete in domestic cricket whenever they have time off from ICC events and bilateral series. Last year Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were exempted from playing domestic cricket. Bumrah had been exceptional with the ball in Australia, but Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't been able to find their form and their performances against spin bowling have been far from satisfactory.

Virat Kohli Down With Neck Sprain

Despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making it mandatory for all the Indian players to participate in domestic matches, Virat Kohli might miss Delhi's Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra. Kohli, last played a domestic game back in 2012. This was years before he became India's Test captain.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set to Play For India A in Practice Game After IPL to Prep For England Tests

It is being reported that Virat Kohli has sustained a neck sprain and will not play Delhi's Ranji game against Saurashtra. Delhi is all set to face Saurashtra in the sixth Elite Group D match from January 23 to 26 in Rajkot. Kohli playing the Ranji Trophy will totally depend on his match fitness.

Virat Kohli's Future In Severe Doubts