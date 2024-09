Published 20:48 IST, September 16th 2024

Virat Kohli To Lead RCB Again In IPL 2025? Ex-KKR Player Gives Jaw-Dropping Comment

Virat Kohli is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's biggest star and rightfully so. Kohli who was appointed as RCB's skipper in 2013 stepped down from the role in 2021