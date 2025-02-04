Published 07:47 IST, February 4th 2025
Virat Kohli vs Shaheen Afridi Contest on Cards, India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Tickets Sold Out in an Hour
There is no doubt that IND versus PAK is going to be the most looked-forward to game of the upcoming Champions Trophy and the sale of tickets was an example.
There is no doubt that IND versus PAK is going to be the most looked-forward to game of the upcoming Champions Trophy and the sale of tickets was an example. Once the tickets went on sale, it was sold out in an hour - such is the popularity of the contest that will take place in Dubai International stadium in Dubai on February 23. India will have the edge over the arch-rivals given their head-to-head against Pakistan at ICC events.
‘Speed at which tickets vanished was shocking’
"I anticipated a long queue, but the speed at which tickets vanished was shocking. By the time I secured my place, only two categories remained, both beyond my budget," the IANS quoted Sudhashree, a Dubai resident.
CT 25 TROPHY TOUR ENDS
Meanwhile, the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World continued its scintillating journey across the globe with a stop in India. The prestigious trophy made unforgettable appearances at several iconic locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, captivating cricket fans and adding a sense of anticipation ahead of the tournament.
The Trophy Tour has covered all eight participating nations during its global journey and, with the conclusion of India leg, it will now travel to its final stop in Pakistan. The tournament is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9 and the excitement is already building across the globe.
The Trophy Tour began with a bang in Mumbai, where the trophy visited the city’s most popular spots, including the Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Park, the Gateway of India, Carter Road, historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Bandstand, and other renowned locations. Fans were treated to the sight of the coveted silverware as it travelled through the vibrant streets of Mumbai, with many eager fans capturing the moment through photos and selfies.
