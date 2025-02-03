Jasprit Bumrah INJURY Update: Pacer Arrives in Bengaluru NCA, Will he be Fit For ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

There has been much concern around India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah has been named in the provisional Champions Trophy squad, but there is much uncertainty over his availability. The pacer reportedly arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday night. In Bengaluru's NCA, there would be scans conducted by the BCCI medical team on Bumrah before he gets a final clearance. Fans are extremely concerned with his fitness as he can be a game-changer. Reports confirm that Bumrah would be at the NCA for 2-3 days before assessment can be sent to chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

During the presser in Mumbai last month, Agarkar revealed that Bumrah was asked to off-load for four to five weeks after the final Test in Sydney.

‘Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks’

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team. We'll probably find out a bit more around that time, what exactly, and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out, from the physio itself," Agarkar had said.

Bumrah could be the key to India's fortunes and over a billion will pray for his recovery ahead of the marquee event.

TEAM INDIA AT CT 25