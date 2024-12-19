Published 19:02 IST, December 19th 2024
'Kohli Wouldn't Let Him Retire Mid-Series': Gambhir, Rohit Sharma Slammed Over R Ashwin's Retirement
Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir have come under fire after R Ashwin made the shocking announcement to retire in the middle of the BGT test series.
R Ashwin, the legendary cricketer, has retired from the game. The veteran spin bowler, who is regarded as one of the best bowling all-rounders for Team India, made the announcement following the third India vs Australia Test match, which was drawn. The sudden announcement stunned the cricket world, as no one expected it. However, the veteran's sudden announcement has sparked criticism, with many fans believing that the decision was rushed. A former cricketer has condemned Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma over the decision.
Backlash Against Rohit Sharma And Gautam Gambhir Over R Ashwin's Sudden Retirement
In his recent remarks regarding R Ashwin's retirement, Basit Ali went all out on Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. The former cricketer criticised Rohit and Gambhir for making the 'bad decision' to allow Ashwin to retire, saying that the seasoned spinner ought to have done so following the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series.
“I saw his press conference, and it looked like he didn't speak about many things. I can guarantee that Virat Kohli wouldn't have let Aswhin retire mid-series if he were the captain. Ravichandran Ashwin should have retired after the New Zealand series itself as Washington Sundar was called up for the second Test, or it should have been after this five-match series.
"I think letting Ashwin retire after three Tests was a bad decision from Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir. They should have sat with him and made him understand that India needed him for these two Tests," Basit Ali said on his official YouTube channel.
R Ashwin Caps Off An Iconic Career In International Cricket
R Ashwin, the star off-spinner for Team India, recently announced his retirement, ending his international cricket career. After India and Australia's third test match at The Gabba ended in a draw, he made the announcement. He concluded his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 537 from 106 games, behind only the legendary Anil Kumble, who had 619. R Ashwin took 115 wickets in 23 Test matches against Australia between 2011 and 2024, including seven five-wicket and a 10-wicket hauls. He also played a big part in India's stunning triumph in the 2020–21 Border Gavaskar Trophy series.
