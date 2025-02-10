Virat Kohli’s STUNNED DRS Reaction After Dismissal During 2nd ODI vs ENG is Now a Viral Meme

Making a comeback to the national side, the spotlight was firmly on Virat Kohli when India took on England in the 2nd ODI at Cuttack. The platform was set to perfection for the chasemaster to play a classic, but unfortunately, that did not happen. All Kohli lasted was eight balls before Adil Rashid got the premier India batter. Kohli scored five runs and was visibly upset after being dismissed. But what stole the show was not his dismissal, but his reaction after the DRS did not work in his favour. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger after Phil Salt collected the ball and appealed. Eventually, the England team resorted to the DRS which showed there was a faint tickle through to the keeper. Once the red-light was turned on, Kohli saw it and seemed to be in disbelief. His expression is now being loved by fans, who are reacting as well.