The all-format series between arch-rivals, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is all set to enter into the red-ball series with a two-match Test. The touring Sri Lanka has clinched the T20I series, while Bangladesh have prevailed in the ODI series. Both had their ways to celebrate as they referred to the infamous Timed Out incident that happened in the ODI World Cup. With the red-ball series set to take place soon, the visitors have taken some measures to reinforce their team. The Lankan Lions will have a top face returning to the red-ball format, as Wanindu Hasaranga will make a retirement U-turn.

Wanindu Hasaranga to return in Tests for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in two-match series

Following his announcement of retirement from Test cricket last year, Wanindu Hasaranga has rejoined the team for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh, which gets underway on March 22, 2024. Along with all-rounders Nishan Peiris and Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, and Ramesh Mendis, the leg-spinning all-rounder forms a potent spin attack against the hosts, Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga hits a shot during the 2nd India vs Sri Lanka ODI Match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: BCCI

Dhananjaya de Silva, who was appointed in February, will remain in charge of the Test team. He will be assisted by Kusal Mendis. The Sylhet test will be held on March 22nd, and the Chattogram test will take place on March 30th.

Hasaranga made his Test debut in 2020 and has only appeared in four matches. In those matches, he has scored 196 runs, including one fifty in seven innings.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dhananjaya De Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara.

Bangladesh Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Kumer Das, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana.