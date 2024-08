Published 14:49 IST, August 26th 2024

Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain among five mentors appointed for new domestic event

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday named stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis as mentors of five teams taking part in the Champions Cup domestic tournament.