Wasim Akram Finds Himself In Big Trouble, Action Likely To Be Taken Against Ex-Pakistan Skipper For Promoting Gambling App

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has landed himself in big trouble for allegedly promoting an online betting and gambling application. Legal troubles have started to mount for the former Pakistan skipper as it is being reported that a complaint has been lodged against him in Lahore. According to the authorities linked to this matter, an investigation has been launched against Akram under the Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency Likely To Take Action

The complainant in this matter, Muhammad Faiz, filed an application against Akram with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. The complainant has pushed for the NCCIA to take legal action against the legendary pacer for allegedly promoting the betting and gambling app. As per various reports, Muhammad Faiz has also been linked with a foreign betting app named Baji as its brand ambassador.

"A poster circulating on social media and a video clip show Wasim Akram endorsing the online platform, which has sparked interest among general users in the app," said the complainant. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has said that an action against the former fast bowler will be taken only after the findings of the investigation.

"We will take action against him if the allegations are found to be true," the official said. Akram continues to remain tight-lipped on the matter and is yet to issue a clarification.

Wasim Akram Hits Out At The Critics Of India vs Pakistan Game

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup finds itself in a big controversy. The tournament, which is to be hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket, is under fire for drawing both India and Pakistan in the same group. After the happenings of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian fans are infuriated with India indulging in a game of cricket with Pakistan.