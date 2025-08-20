Wasim Akram Finds Himself In Big Trouble, Action Likely To Be Taken Against Ex-Pakistan Skipper For Promoting Gambling App

Updated 20 August 2025 at 12:21 IST
Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has landed himself in big trouble for allegedly promoting an online betting and gambling application. Legal troubles have started to mount for the former Pakistan skipper as it is being reported that a complaint has been lodged against him in Lahore. According to the authorities linked to this matter, an investigation has been launched against Akram under the Electronic Crimes Act 2016.
ALSO READ | Wasim Akram's VIRAL 'Tu Gareeb Hai' Remark to Explain Poor State of PAK Cricket After Champions Trophy 2025 Loss vs IND
The complainant in this matter, Muhammad Faiz, filed an application against Akram with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. The complainant has pushed for the NCCIA to take legal action against the legendary pacer for allegedly promoting the betting and gambling app. As per various reports, Muhammad Faiz has also been linked with a foreign betting app named Baji as its brand ambassador.
"A poster circulating on social media and a video clip show Wasim Akram endorsing the online platform, which has sparked interest among general users in the app," said the complainant. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency has said that an action against the former fast bowler will be taken only after the findings of the investigation.
"We will take action against him if the allegations are found to be true," the official said. Akram continues to remain tight-lipped on the matter and is yet to issue a clarification.
ALSO READ | Pakistan Legend Declares Jasprit Bumrah As All-Time Great, Showers Huge Praise: 'He Is like Right-Handed Wasim Akram'
The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup finds itself in a big controversy. The tournament, which is to be hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket, is under fire for drawing both India and Pakistan in the same group. After the happenings of the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian fans are infuriated with India indulging in a game of cricket with Pakistan.
Wasim Akram opposed the idea and said that the game of cricket must go on. "Asia Cup schedule is out and there is a backlash. We in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don't, but the game must go on," said Akram while speaking on the Stick With Cricket Podcast.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 20 August 2025 at 12:21 IST