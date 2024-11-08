Wasim Akram GOOFS UP During Live Commentary; Claims Ihsanullah Played IPL | WATCH

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is a well-respected figure in the cricketing circles. He is arguably the best fast bowler to have played the game. And hence, when he makes a mistake - it gets spotted. During the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan on Friday in Adelaide, Akram hailed praise on Ihsanullah. Akram said this while Mohammad Hasnain was bowling the ninth over of the match. "We've another bowler Ihsanullah. I think a couple of years ago he did really well in the IPL and impressed every one of us," Wasim Akram said on commentary, as quoted by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The reality is that Ihsanullah has been out of action due to an elbow injury since 2023. Ihsanullah, in a recent interview, said that he had the potential to become a bowler who could intimidate opposing batters. Ihsanullah said that he was seen as a bowler who could make batsmen feel uneasy in PSL 8.

“In PSL 8, you had found a bowler who the batsmen would be afraid to play, the whole world was talking about it. That someone was me. Even if they were able to play me, they were playing scared,” said the 22-year-old.

