Watch: Arshdeep Singh's 'Hilarious' APOLOGY Gesture For Yuzvendra Chahal After Breaking His Record In IND vs ENG 1st T20I

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh displayed a sublime performance during the IND vs ENG 1st T20I and picked up a two-wicket haul. Arshdeep also went past Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's leading wicket-taker in the T20I format. Chahal who was India's top wicket-taker in the shortest international format with 96 scalps was replaced by Arshdeep when he took his 97th of T20I career during the IND vs ENG 1st T20I match. His figures helped the Indian team restrict England to a first innings score of 132 runs. At the end, the hosts ended up winning the match courtesy of a heroic 79-run knock from opener Abhishek Sharma.

Arshdeep Singh's Hilarious Apology For Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh got engaged in an interview with BCCI which was posted on their official social media handles. In the candid chat, Arshdeep mentioned that he felt delighted after achieving the milestone and he is very grateful to the hard work he has done in his career so far. In a video, Arshdeep showcased a hilarious gesture as he apologised to Yuzvendra Chahal by holding both his ears and gave a cheeky smile. He said, “It feels great, I’m grateful that my hardwork has paid off and I will try to continue taking wickets for the country."

Suryakumar Yadav and Co ended up winning the toss at the Eden Gardens during the IND vs ENG 1st T20I match and chose to bowl first. The visitors didn't start off well as Phil Salt departed for a duck in the first over of the innings, he was soon followed by Ben Duckett who got out for a mere score of 4 runs. While wickets kept on tumbling for the English team, Jos Buttler held one end and played a vital innings of 68 runs from 44 balls. However, his knock wasn't enough and England got bowled out for just 132 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy picked up a three-wicket and picked up important wickets of Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Buttler.

Team India Put Up A One-Sided Chase