WATCH: Jos Buttler Shares Heartfelt Moment With Physically Disabled Indian Fan Ahead Of IND vs ENG 1st T20I

India and England are all set to clash against each other in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Jos Buttler and Co have reached the ‘city of joy’ and are expected to put up a strong effort against the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side. England's practice session ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I is going on in full swing and now they will be willing to start the T20I series against India with a win. On the other hand, India haven't done anything wrong in the T20I format over the past eight to nine months and are favourites to win the match.

Besides all the cricketing action, Jos Buttler shared a heartfelt moment with a physically disabled person sitting in a wheelchair. The person was enthusiastic Indian fan Dharamvir Pal, who was always there to support the Indian team. Buttler interacted with Dharamvir which left him delighted. The English captain had a brief discussion with Dharamveer and at the end was given an autograph by Buttler which was surely a ‘cherry on the cake’ moment for him.

Jos Buttler's Heartfelt Moment With Disabled Indian Fan

India And England Eye Comeback

England's recent form in the T20I format has been below average. The Jos Buttler-led side ended up levelling the T20I series against West Indies whereas lost the previous contest against Australia. On the other hand, the Indian team is like a wounded lion following consecutive Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia.

The English team has already announced its playing XI for the upcoming IND vs ENG 1st T20I. The three lions have made a surprising inclusion in the form of Ben Duckett set to open the innings along with Phil Salt. This will bring Jos Buttler at number who will be followed by Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Jacob Bethell. The bowling consists of Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.