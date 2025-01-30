WATCH | Virat Kohli Gives Fiery Pep Talk To Delhi's Ranji Team In Skipper Ayush Badoni's Presence Ahead Of The Railways Game

Following India's crushing defeat in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the BCCI released a diktat that aimed to end the superstar culture that has gripped Indian Cricket over the past few years. The players who come under this superstar culture tag are Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma and several others. One of the diktat's that was given stated that all Indian team players are now required to play domestic cricket in-order to stay in sharp form and remain eligible for selection. Following this diktat, Virat Kohli returned to play the Ranji Trophy for Delhi after 4469 days.

Virat Kohli Gives Fiery Pep Talk Ahead Of The Start Of Ranji Match

Just like Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and others, Virat Kohli returned to play Ranji Trophy. Following Kohli's decision to play Ranji again, fans flocked the stadium in large number and for the first time ever, three stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were opened for a domestic match. Before the start of the first day of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Match, Virat Kohli was seen giving a fiery pep talk to the Delhi team as they looked to defeat Railways.

Delhi won the toss and bowled first. Railways batted through the first day and finished their innings at 241 and handed the batting over to Delhi. Delhi finished the day at 41-1 and fans will hopefully get a glimpse of Virat Kohli tomorrow as Delhi look to pile runs on the board.

Virat Kohli Refuses Captaincy, Wins Hearts Again

According to reports, Virat Kohli was asked to take over the captaincy of the Delhi Ranji Team upon his return to domestic cricket after 12 years. The reports also stated that Virat refused the captaincy and asked Ayushi Badoni to carry on things as he always has.