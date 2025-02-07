'We Can Only Learn': SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith Picks IPL As Global Leader Of Franchise Cricket

The Indian Premier League is all set to scale greater heights in the upcoming eighteenth season. The IPL has been nothing short of a revolution in the franchise cricket market and has played a great role in transforming the sport. The IPL is a breeding ground for youngsters where they get to rub shoulders with the greats of the game. There are many other players in the market such as the Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Major League Cricket and others, but nobody comes close to the IPL.

The amount of star power that the Indian Premier League has is unmatched. All the top stars of international cricket playing the cash-rich league for two months straight is no small feat, but the Indian Premier League has walked the talk and has built one of the biggest brand in the sport.

Graeme Smith Credits The IPL For The Success Of SA20

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith has pledged to make it the second best league in the world after admitting that the IPL remains the leader of franchise cricket, from where they can "only learn" to get better.

The third season of SA20 is currently underway across venues in South Africa. "BCCI and IPL have been amazing in supporting us and guiding us in every decision we have made. IPL is the leader in franchise cricket by far and we can only learn from them," Smith told PTI Bhasha in an exclusive interview here.

Smith Breaks Silence On Indian Players Participating In SA20

IPL veteran Dinesh Karthik this year became the first Indian player to feature in SA20 by appearing for Paarl Royals, who lost the second qualifier against two-time champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Centurion on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of having more Indian players in future, Smith said they would love to have them if they were available, but nothing of that sort is in the pipeline as of now. "We always said that we have worked with the BCCI to see what their views are for the future. South African cricket loves Indian cricketers. It is always a highlight for us to watch the talent of the Indian team whenever they come here to play," said the 44-year-old former captain who led South Africa to a record 54 Test victories.