Published 19:23 IST, September 21st 2024
We got batters who got in, but challenges ahead: Bangladesh batting coach
Bangladesh showed some spunk in their second innings to reach 158 for four when play was called off early due to bad light. They still need a whopping 357 runs for the result to be in their favour.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shadman Islam plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:23 IST, September 21st 2024