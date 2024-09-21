sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:23 IST, September 21st 2024

We got batters who got in, but challenges ahead: Bangladesh batting coach

Bangladesh showed some spunk in their second innings to reach 158 for four when play was called off early due to bad light. They still need a whopping 357 runs for the result to be in their favour.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shadman Islam
Shadman Islam plays a shot on the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
