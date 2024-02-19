Ben Stokes (left) and Zak Crawley (right) in action for England at the third IND vs ENG Test Match in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

Advertisement

England returned to India following their mid-series vacation at Abu Dhabi, hoping to turn the Test series to their advantage. Despite some setbacks in the third Test match, Team India fought valiantly. India defeated the English team in one of their most impressive red-ball victories at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium. The Men in Blue gained many plaudits following their victory, which set numerous records. However, England dealt with some blows which they felt were controversial, and skipper Ben Stokes has called out the DRS for the same.

Also Read: 'NOT SMART cricket': Nasser Hussain critical of England's EMBARASSING loss to India at Rajkot Test

Advertisement

Ben Stokes fumes over 'Umpire's Call' amid controversial Crawley,

To say England were battered would be an understatement after losing to India in the third Test. But Ben Stokes was upset over the fact that the DRS did not help out Zak Crawley during the second innings dismissal due to the umpire's call.

Advertisement

After the game, Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum were interacting with match referee Jeff Crowe. The English skipper was informed that the picture, which was generated and depicted the anticipated path of the ball just avoiding the upper part of the leg stump, was incorrect, and the Hawk-Eye confirmed that the English skipper's calculations were right all along.

"It came back saying the numbers, or whatever it is that is, it was saying that it was hitting the stumps but it was the projection that was wrong. I don't know what that means. Something's gone wrong, so, yeah.

Advertisement

"It's not me blaming that on what's happened here, like I didn't last week. It's just… what's going on?" said Ben Stokes following the match as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

England's Zak Crawley hits a drive down the ground during the Third Test Match between India vs England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

Umpire Kumar Dharamasena ruled Zak Crawley out via a leg before wicket from the ball of Jasprit Bumrah in the ninth over, to which Crawley reviewed the call. However, he was furious as he left the pitch since he thought the ball would miss the top of the leg stump based on the projected route.

Advertisement

Also Read: CAB felicitates Bengal cricket stalwart Manoj Tiwary as he retires from first-class cricket

Team India will now face the visiting Englishmen in the fourth Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from February 23rd to 27th, 2024.