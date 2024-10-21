sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Some Facts About Bollywood Director's Son Smashing Records In Ranji Trophy

Published 17:33 IST, October 21st 2024

Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Some Facts About Bollywood Director's Son Smashing Records In Ranji Trophy

Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? the son of a renowned Bollywood director, as he makes headlines by breaking records in the Ranji Trophy Plate Division for Mizoram.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Bollywood Director's Son Making Waves in Ranji Trophy
Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Bollywood Director's Son Making Waves in Ranji Trophy | Image: Instagram/@agnidevchopra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:33 IST, October 21st 2024