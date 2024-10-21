Published 17:33 IST, October 21st 2024
Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Some Facts About Bollywood Director's Son Smashing Records In Ranji Trophy
Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? the son of a renowned Bollywood director, as he makes headlines by breaking records in the Ranji Trophy Plate Division for Mizoram.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Bollywood Director's Son Making Waves in Ranji Trophy | Image: Instagram/@agnidevchopra
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:33 IST, October 21st 2024