sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 8th 2025, 20:53 IST

Who is Priyansh Arya, Punjab Kings Batter Who Blazed 39-Ball 100 vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya grabbed eyeballs when he smashed a 39-ball ton against the Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2025 match on Tuesday (April 8).

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Follow: Google News Icon
Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya celebrates his maiden IPL ton | Image: AP

When Priyansh Arya slammed a boundary off Matheesha Pathirana on the last ball of the 13th over in their IPL 2025 game vs Chennai Super Kings, he brought up the fifth-fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League in terms of balls faced. 

But it also catapulted a player who was largely unknown in the national scene into instant superstardom, esepcially since his knock came against a team as well followed as CSK. 

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane Pinpoints Reasons Behind KKR's 4-Run Defeat Against LSG In IPL 2025

His innings did not last long thereafter - he perished in the very next over when he went for a bit shot of Noor Ahmad but only found Vijay Shankar at long-on. 

Yet it made many aware of the talent that the young batter possesses, and it will be interesting to see how his tournament goes from here on out. 

Who is Priyansh Arya?

Arya first shot to internet superstardom when he slammed 6 sixes in an over during a Delhi Premier League game in 2024. 

He ended up scoring 120 runs off 50 balls in that match but, more importantly, caught the eye of more than a few IPL scouts. 

This was evidenced by the fact that in the IPL 2025 auction, he went for a fee of Rs. 3.8 crore - despite having a base price of Rs. 30 lakhs! 

He usually bats as an opener and is extremely strong going straight down the ground, a skill he showcased against CSK as well. 

A White-ball Specialist

It's also worth noting that he is yet to make his first-class debut for his domestic side of Delhi. He has played 7 List A games and 21 T20s but has yet to play a four-day game. 

At 24 years of age, there is still time for him to do that - but his lack of first-class cricket does make him stand out more as a white-ball player. 

Either way, he could be set for big things given how good he's looked so early in his IPL career. 

Published April 8th 2025, 20:53 IST