Who is Priyansh Arya, Punjab Kings Batter Who Blazed 39-Ball 100 vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025?

When Priyansh Arya slammed a boundary off Matheesha Pathirana on the last ball of the 13th over in their IPL 2025 game vs Chennai Super Kings, he brought up the fifth-fastest century in the history of the Indian Premier League in terms of balls faced.

But it also catapulted a player who was largely unknown in the national scene into instant superstardom, esepcially since his knock came against a team as well followed as CSK.

His innings did not last long thereafter - he perished in the very next over when he went for a bit shot of Noor Ahmad but only found Vijay Shankar at long-on.

Yet it made many aware of the talent that the young batter possesses, and it will be interesting to see how his tournament goes from here on out.

Who is Priyansh Arya?

Arya first shot to internet superstardom when he slammed 6 sixes in an over during a Delhi Premier League game in 2024.

He ended up scoring 120 runs off 50 balls in that match but, more importantly, caught the eye of more than a few IPL scouts.

This was evidenced by the fact that in the IPL 2025 auction, he went for a fee of Rs. 3.8 crore - despite having a base price of Rs. 30 lakhs!

He usually bats as an opener and is extremely strong going straight down the ground, a skill he showcased against CSK as well.

A White-ball Specialist

It's also worth noting that he is yet to make his first-class debut for his domestic side of Delhi. He has played 7 List A games and 21 T20s but has yet to play a four-day game.

At 24 years of age, there is still time for him to do that - but his lack of first-class cricket does make him stand out more as a white-ball player.