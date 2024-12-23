Who Is Tanush Kotian? Mumbai-based Off-Spinner Who Was Elected As R. Ashwin's Replacement In BGT

Mumbai-based off-spinner Tanush Kotian is all set to be called up to Team India. The Mumbai-based batting all-rounder will join the Indian side for the remaining two test matches for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Kotian was named after R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin stepped down after the third test match at The Gabba, which ended up in a draw. The veteran's retirement paved the way for Kotian to get his chance to be a part of the senior men's national cricket team. Let's take a look at Tanush Kotian, his background and his rise in the realm of cricket.

Who Is Tanush Kotian? Mumbai Star Who Will Replace The Just-Retired R Ashwin In BGT

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tanush Kotian is an off-spinning all-rounder who represents the Mumbai Cricket Association at the domestic level. The 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Th MCA and is known to deliver in under-pressure conditions. The all-rounder made his FC debut in 2018 and has competed in 33 matches so far. Kotian has scored 1525 runs at an average of 41.21, which includes two tons and 13 half-centuries. He has also scalped 101 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls at an average of 25.70.

Tanush Kotian had to put up a vigorous fight to elevate himself to the game. He suffered a setback after being dropped from the MCA's senior squad in his maiden campaign for the Ranji Trophy tournament. He returned to the U23 side and fine-tuned his craft to make a solid comeback in 2022. Kotian earned the Player of the Tournament accolade for his heroics in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season after he scored 502 runs and scalped 29 wickets. In 2024, the all-rounder was a part of the India 'A' squad's tour in Australia.

India's Tanush Kotian in action in the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy Final match between Mumbai and Vidarbha in Mumbai | Image: PTI

When Will Kotian Leave For Australia and Join The Indian Camp?

Tanush Kotian is currently a part of the Mumbai Cricket Association in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and is currently in Ahmedabad. He picked up two wickets and scored an unbeaten 39 for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Hyderabad on Monday. The 26-year-old is expected to leave Mumbai on Tuesday and will join the Indian camp before the beginning of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.