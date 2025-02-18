'Why BCCI?' - Fans UNHAPPY After Spotting 'Pakistan' on Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jersey

Rohit Sharma -led Team India would take on Bangladesh in their ICC CT 25 opener at the Dubai International Stadium, but there is a jersey controversy brewing. After the Team India jersey for the mega event went live, ‘ Pakistan ' was spotted in it. For the unversed, Pakistan is the host for the Champions Trophy .

On Monday, the Indian board shared images from the official photo shoot for the jersey unveil event, where prominent Indian players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma donned the revamped Indian jersey for the Champions Trophy. The jersey is very similar to the one Team India players wore during the ODI series against England recently, except for the Champions Trophy branding and hosts Pakistan's name on the right-hand side.

Indian fans are not exactly happy over the move to have ‘Pakistan’ imprint on the jersey. It is no secret that India does not share a good diplomatic relation with Pakistan.

FANS UNHAPPY WITH PAK IMPRINT ON INDIAN JERSEY

Meanwhile, Team India is already in Dubai. At the Dubai International stadium (DIS) on Monday, Team India had their first under-lights session. As per reports, today would be an off-day and then they will have their final practice session on Wednesday before their tournament opener against Bangladesh.

Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to start from February 19 and the mega event will take place in a hybrid model after a mutual contract between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan are the hosts of the marquee event and the matches will be played in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.

