'Why Has no One Questioned...' - Aussie Broadcaster ACCUSES Jasprit Bumrah of Illegal Bowling Action

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's standout bowler in Australia by a distance and would be the key in the next two games as well. But, Bumrah's action has now come under scrutiny. Veteran Australian broadcaster Ian Maurice blamed "political correctness" for cricket's failure to hold the pacer up to scrutiny. He also went onto slam the Australian media for not having put Bumrah's action "under the microscope."

‘Is it not politically correct these days?’

“Why has no one questioned the delivery of India paceman Bumrah? Is it not politically correct these days? I'm not saying he's throwing but at least the position of the arm at the point of delivery should be analyzed. Nine would have had it under the microscope some years ago,” Maurice opined on his social media handle.

This is not the first time fingers have been pointed at Bumrah's bowling action. In the past as well it has happened and back then, former Australian legend Greg Chappell lambasted fans for questioning the pacer.

“India's bowlers, spearheaded by the lethal Jasprit Bumrah, looked sharper and more menacing. Australia were bundled out for 104 in 52 overs, with Bumrah proving almost unplayable at times,” Chappell wrote in a column for Sydney Morning Herald.