Why Nepal Cricket Team Isn't Featuring In Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to commence on September 9, with Hong Kong taking on Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. This year, the tournament will be held in the shortest format and defending champions India are tipped as clear favourites for the title.

Why Nepal Aren't A Part Of Asia Cup 2025?

Nepal took part in the last edition of the Asia Cup, but they don't feature in the Asia Cup this time. Apart from the five permanent spots taken by the Asian Cricket Council's permanent members, the remaining three spots were decided by the ACC Premier Cup. Nepal were clubbed alongside Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. Nepal comfortably navigated through the group stage, winning all their matches in the initial phase.

But they went on to lose to the UAE by six wickets in the first semifinal and faced Hong Kong in the third-place playoff. Despite dominating in the group stage, they failed to capitalise on their form in the knockouts. Batting first, they could only manage 139 runs on the board. Despite restraints, the UAE showed a valiant display and chased down the runs with three balls left.

Why India Didn't Feature In ACC Premier Cup?

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the five permanent members of the Asian Cricket Council, and they don't have to go through qualifiers to earn a berth. Afghanistan weren't a regular, but their recent performance has made them a force to be reckoned with in the last few years.