Will MS Dhoni be Dropped? Ravindra Jadeja's Viral Insta Story Amid CSK's Poor Form in IPL 2025 Spark Speculations

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni : Spotlight has been on the former Chennai skipper and that is always expected. But this season has not gone the way Chennai would have liked, as they have now ended up losing two back to back matches. Following the loss against Rajasthan , Dhoni has faced massive backlash.

‘Things will change’

The grand old man of Indian cricket is facing all the criticism for batting way too low down the order. Amid all the talk around Dhoni, Jadeja took to social media to share a 3-word post, which also featured a picture of him with the former. Jadeja captioned the post, "Things will change".

Will Dhoni be Dropped by CSK?

Now, what does this mean? Does it mean there is a possibility Dhoni could be sitting out for Chennai's next match? Not much can be speculated now, but the fans are making some wild guesses. For years, fans and pundits have been asking him to bat higher up the order, but he continues to disobey all that.

Now, with Dhoni at the twilight of his career, was getting a half-fit Dhoni for the season the right call by the franchise? One reckons Dhoni should call it a day if his body actually does not permit anymore. As he cannot be in the playing XI just as a wicketkeeper.

Veteran Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara recently spoke about Dhoni's slump in form. Pujara too reckoned Dhoni should promote himself up the order.

"They left it a little longer. They could have accelerated when Jadeja and MS were batting, they could have gone hard a little earlier. But there are two sides to it. If one of them had gotten out, then things would have been different," he said.