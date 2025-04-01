Pure Nostalgia! Rohit Sharma Hugging Sachin Tendulkar Picture After MI Beat KKR in IPL 2025 Match at Wankhede Goes Viral

IPL , MI vs KKR: It was night to remember for Mumbai Indians as they registered their first win of the season and that too - at the Wankhede stadium. Mumbai beat Kolkata by eight wickets and within 12.5 overs to also get a boost in the Net Run Rate. With MI now in the sixth place in the points table, there is surely new-found hope in that camp.

Following the win, while the celebrations were on - ex-MI captain Rohit Sharma gave fans a moment to remember. Rohit hugged former India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in the dressing-room. The moment was caught on camera and the picture have since surfaced on social space and have also gone viral.

Meanwhile, the win of such nature is bound to boost the morale of the dressing-room and also provide them with a lot of belief that may have been missing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai were clinical against Kolkata. Playing their first home game, MI did not let their fans down. They bundled out the defending champions for 116 and then gunned down the paltry target in 12.5 overs. For MI, Ashwani Kumar was the star of the show. The young pacer picked up four wickets. He was also adjudicated the player of the match for his wonderful spell of fast bowling.

"It's a big thing for me to get this opportunity and get the Man of the Match. My native place is in Mohali district. Has taken a lot of hard work and by God's grace I'm here. I had full confidence but still there's always nervousness before a game. Whatever opportunities I get, will make people proud back home," Ashwani said at the post-match presentation.