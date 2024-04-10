×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

'With Virat & Rohit...': Ex-India pacer reveals his BIG THREE for Team India's Playing XI in T20 CWC

Former Team India pacer has revealed his top three players whom he wants to see in Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup apart from Rohit and Kohli.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image:PTI
The IPL 2024 season is currently underway, but all eyes will eventually lead to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in the US and the Caribbean. To cope with the heartbreaking ODI World Cup loss in 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India needs to put up a potent force that will take up to any of the challenges kept in front of them. Before any calls are officially made for the T20 WC squad, a former Team India cricketer has backed three cricketers to be in the squad, and it is not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma

Ex-India bowler reveals his Big Three, urges BCCI to keep them in Playing XI for Team India in T20 CWC

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, an intense debate has been taking place on who should be selected for the Playing XI for the Men in Blue. Amid the talks, former Team India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has presented his bid for a batting unit he hopes to see in the T20 World Cup for Team India. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prasad emphasized the value of having Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team while also supporting the addition of Youngbloods like Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav. Despite the formidable batting lineup, the former bowler remains perplexed about the wicketkeeper-batter post and will be curious to see who is selected for the role.

“Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability. It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave a spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out,” Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Prasad's selections are top-notch, as all of the batters have a distinct feature which will aid the team in terms of batting. However, the BCCI has yet to make a decision, and it is yet to be seen how the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup will pan out.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:44 IST

Whatsapp logo