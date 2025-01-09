Published 18:06 IST, January 9th 2025
'I Am Fighting For Him': World Cup Winning Australian Skipper Shuts Down Virat Kohli's Critic With Blunt Remark
Virat Kohli's dismal form in Test cricket continued as he failed to fire in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Australia won the series 3-1
Virat Kohli is going through an extended bad patch as far as his Test cricket career is concerned. There are contrasting opinions surrounding Virat Kohli's future. Many believe that the former Indian skipper should hang up his boots and many have been vocal about the fact that Kohli still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket and he should continue to play at the highest level. There were several reports that Kohli might end up playing county cricket to prepare for the England series, but there is still no official confirmation about it.
Kohli, on his fifth Test tour to Australia could amass only 190 runs from five matches and nine innings. What is more alarming with these numbers is the fact that the former India Test skipper had started the Australia series with a thumping century in Perth. Kohli as of now averages 46.85 in the Test format and things don't seem to get better for him anytime soon.
Michael Clarke Shuts Down Virat Kohli's Critics
Virat Kohli had become a subject of troll and hate in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The shoulder-nudge incident with youngster Sam Konstas did not go down too well with the Australian media and the former Aussie players. Kohli's former RCB teammate Aaron Finch also slammed Kohli's antics on the field. Ex-RCB coach Simon Katich also said that Kohli is consistently tarnishing his image on and off the field.
Former Australian player Michael Clarke who won the ODI World Cup for the Aussies with his leadership has now come out in Virat Kohli's defence while speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket podcast. 'If I was captain of any team that Virat Kohli was in, even though I know he didn't make as many runs as he would have liked, I'm fighting for him to stay in my team', said Clarke
Virat Kohli's Dismal 2024
Virat Kohli will like to forget 2024 as quickly as possible. Once averaging over fifty across all formats, Virat Kohli's prowess fell flat in 2024. The former India captain played 19 Test innings in 2024 and scored a total of 417 runs at an average of 24.52
