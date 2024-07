Published 16:05 IST, June 30th 2024

'I congratulate them and wish them all the best': Cricket world lauds Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Gautam Gambhir, who is the frontrunner to succeed Rahul Dravid as India head coach, congratulated Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for bowing out of T20Is with a World Cup win, saying their exit was better than a pre-written script.