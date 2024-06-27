Published 14:40 IST, June 27th 2024
Debutantes in focus as India Women take on South Africa in one-off Test
The focus will be on young talent, especially the debutantes, when the Indian women's cricket team squares off against South Africa in a one-off Test starting here on Friday, a decade after the two teams last clashed in a five-day game.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Women Team | Image: BCB
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:40 IST, June 27th 2024