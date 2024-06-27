sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:40 IST, June 27th 2024

Debutantes in focus as India Women take on South Africa in one-off Test

The focus will be on young talent, especially the debutantes, when the Indian women's cricket team squares off against South Africa in a one-off Test starting here on Friday, a decade after the two teams last clashed in a five-day game.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Team India Womens Squad
India Women Team | Image: BCB
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:40 IST, June 27th 2024