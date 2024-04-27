Advertisement

The time is slowly approaching towards the ICC T20 World Cup as the fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the preliminary squad. With Rohit Sharma confirmed to be leasing as the skipper in the tournament, the fans expect to witness a team capable of going against any of their rivals. Several names have been put forward as potential lock for the Men in Blue squad. Amid the debate, a Veteran Indian Cricket player has voiced his confidence in all-rounder Hardik Pandya, whose struggles have been widely visible in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

Also Read: My aim was to take game deep, pick bowlers to target: PBKS' Shashank

Advertisement

Veteran India star affirms Hardik Pandya to have a solid form at T20 CWC despite being out of shape in IPL

Hardik Pandya's struggles are widely public as the MI skipper has had some trouble leading his boyhood franchise. While he led the Gujarat Titans with ease, the skipper has been faltering after he returned to the Mumbai Indians and took over as the skipper. Once a cricketing juggernaut, MI has slumped into the bottom level of this season's points table. Fans and critics have also been targeting his inability to regain his form. But former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh feels Pandya could go big in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Advertisement

After Yuvraj Singh was announced as a brand ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, he engaged in an Interaction with ICC, where he was asked who could hit six sixes in an over, something which the legendary batter had done during the 2007 T20 CWC when he struck England's Stuart Broad for six out of the boundary hits. Yuvraj said that Hardik Pandya can be the one to strike six sixes, and his backing could also offer the confidence he has in the all-rounder.

"Probably Hardik Pandya, I would say," Yuvraj Singh said in a video shared by the ICC on their social media platform.

Also Read: KKR assistant coach Doeschate urges 'anti-skill innovations' to counter ruthless batters

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya has been a point of concern even though his form has been an issue in the IPL. But the all-rounder has received substantial support from the cricket pundits, and he could be in the squad for the T20 CWC.