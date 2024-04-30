Advertisement

London, Apr 30 (PTI) Pacer Jofra Archer will return to international cricket after a hiatus of 14 months after he was named in England's preliminary squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Archer last played for England was in a T20I series against Bangladesh in March 2023. The 29-year-old was England's leading wicket-taker in that series with four scalps from three matches at an economy of 6.63.

Advertisement

But since then Archer was forced to sit on the sidelines because of the recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

"Jofra Archer has recovered from his right elbow injury and is named in the squad," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in its media release.

Advertisement

From January this year, Archer has been working intensely on his return including Sussex's pre-season camps in Abu Dhabi and Bengaluru, besides appearing in a handful of club matches at Barbados.

England, who are the defending champions, will be led by Jos Buttler, who had led them to the title in Australia in 2022.

Advertisement

Lancashire all-rounder Tom Hartley is the sole uncapped player (in T20Is) in the squad.

Meanwhile, Buttler (Rajasthan Royals), Moeen Ali (CSK), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Sam Curran (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (RR), Phil Salt (KKR), Will Jacks, Reece Topley (both RCB), will return home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the T20I series against Pakistan from May 22.

Advertisement

It means that these players will miss the final stages of the IPL 2024.

"The World Cup squad will fly to the Caribbean on May 31 ahead of England’s opening group match against Scotland at the Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Wednesday, June 4," added the ECB.

Advertisement

England squad =========== Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. PTI AYG UNG