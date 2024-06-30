sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:43 IST, June 30th 2024

From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya: Here's every Team India player's first reaction after WC triumph

Let's take a look at how players reacted after winning the T20 World Cup 2024. From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya almost each of the squad member shared a post.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India beat South Africa in the final to win T20 World Cup 2024.
India beat South Africa in the final to win T20 World Cup 2024. | Image: ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:48 IST, June 30th 2024