'He needs to work': Ex-India player wants Suryakumar Yadav to not repeat World Cup 2023 mistake

Advertisement

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 approaching sizeable attention will be on Suryakumar Yadav. It would be intriguing to witness how the World No.1 T20 batter will fare at the showpiece event, which is scheduled to begin on June 2 in the USA and West Indies. Paying heed to his game of SKY, a former India player has singled out his weakness and states the player needs to cut the loose ends.

Also Read | These kind of tracks brings our spinners into play: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu wants Suryakumar Yadav to stay wary of his weakness

While he hasn't been able to showcase his mettle in the 50-over format, when it comes to T20 cricket, Suryakumar Yadav turns into a different player altogether. However, according to former India player Ambati Rayudu, Surya has some frailties in his game and the opposition could expose them. He gave the base of the World Cup 2023 final where Australia had recognised it and bowled him according to the plan.

Advertisement

"There is a plan in terms of bowling to Suryakumar Yadav. You bowl slow and you bowl wide. We have seen that in the World Cup as well. When the pitch is slow with a bigger boundary on one side, teams have a plan against him. He needs to work on that a little bit," he said while speaking on Star Sports.

No Suryakumar Yadav fan will go past without liking this post. #MIvSRHpic.twitter.com/RtyNHw8gni — Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily)

Also Read | Ishant Sharma makes Virat Kohli smile with his comical send-off - WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav to play key role for India in T20 World Cup 2024

Suryakumar Yadav will be batting at number 4 position in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He will have the onus of providing acceleration to Team India and could also face a dire situation when a couple of quick wickets might have fallen early. Thus, for India to win the World Cup and end the long wait of winning an ICC trophy, Surayakumar Yadav needs to play an instrumental role.