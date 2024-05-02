Advertisement

Hardik Pandya was named the vice captain of Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after a lot of speculation on who will be the deputy to Rohit Sharma.

Ajit Agarkar in his press conference on India's T20 World Cup squad selection has put the record straight and said that there was no discussion on Hardik Pandya's vice captaincy as they were clear from the beginning.

According to Agarkar, Hardik Pandya provides a lot of depth to the Indian Cricket Team in the world cup and provides a lot of options to Rohit Sharma which is tough to replace.

🎙️The press conference commences at the BCCI HQ 📍#TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma and Mr. Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of Men's Selection Committee are here 🙌#T20WorldCup | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/jwGOuCdgi1 — BCCI (@BCCI)

“There has been no talk about the vice captaincy - what Hardik brings as a cricketer, it's tough to replace - he gives lots of options to the captain as well and he is just coming back after a long break,” said Ajit Agarkar.

Hardik Pandya has endured a rough patch of form in IPL 2024 as he has struggled for consistency and fitness ever since leaving the field injured in the match against Bangladesh at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. But with him back to fitness there is no doubt for Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma that Hardik Pandya will be pivotal for Team India in their pursuit of T20 World Cup come June in the USA and West Indies.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were on Tuesday named in India's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup in the Americas but star batter Shubman Gill and the big-hitting Rinku Singh found themselves relegated to the reserves group.

The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad.

Samson, who has had a good IPL both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals, was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing.

Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

However, Gill, who is enjoying a good run in the IPL as Gujarat Titans captain, found himself among the standbys along with Kolkata Knight Riders' big-hitter Rinku Singh.

The selectors decided to show faith in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a slow start in the IPL but regained his touch recently for Rajasthan Royals.

The T20 World cup begins on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

(With PTI Inputs)