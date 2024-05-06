World Cup fever grips F1: McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri pose with T20 WC trophy

Advertisement

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is fast approaching in June as USA and West Indies will host ICC's biggest ever tournament by the number of teams played. Ahead of the tournament it feels like the T20 World Cup fever has gripped the world of Formula 1 as well as McLaren's superstar drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri posed for with the World Cup trophy ahead of Miami Grand Prix 2024.

In a photo uploaded by ICC T20 World Cup's official X handle, both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can be seen posing with the World Cup trophy in Miami. The pic updated on social media has sent the fans in a frenzy as both Formula 1 and Cricket fans have enjoyed the crossover.

Formula 1 and Cricket crossover

McLaren and Lando Norris enjoyed a great outing in Miami as Norris beat Max Verstappen and Red Bull to win his first ever Grand Prix in Formula 1.

This is not the first time Oscar Piastri is seen sharing a love for cricket as the Australian driver in the past was seen celebrating Australia's World Cup triumph in 2023 ODI World Cup. He is even supporting Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL; 2024 because of his admiration for Ricky Ponting.

Went with @DelhiCapitals as my @IPL team - had to go with @rickyponting. Thanks for all the suggestions. Will be following along pic.twitter.com/jza1h0pxIf — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri)

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will kickstart on June 1st with the match between USA and Canada. India will open its T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland in June 5, 2024. The final for the T20 World Cup is set to take place on 29th June 2024.

