Published 19:17 IST, June 27th 2024

'IND will be aggressive, and we do the same': Jos Buttler is UNFAZED by Rohit Sharma & co. in T20 WC

Jos Buttler remains unfazed by the aggression of the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma, expressing confidence in England's capabilities for the T20 World Cup.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
India vs England: Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler in T20 World Cup 2024
India vs England: Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler in T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: AP
