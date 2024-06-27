Published 19:17 IST, June 27th 2024
'IND will be aggressive, and we do the same': Jos Buttler is UNFAZED by Rohit Sharma & co. in T20 WC
Jos Buttler remains unfazed by the aggression of the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma, expressing confidence in England's capabilities for the T20 World Cup.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
India vs England: Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler in T20 World Cup 2024 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:17 IST, June 27th 2024