Published 12:33 IST, June 29th 2024
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final: Is there a reserve day in case of a washout? Know details
Ahead of the T20 World Cup Final between India and South Africa, let's take a look at the weather forecast and check out of the final has a reserve day.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
A stadium in West Indies covered with the tarp as rain passes by | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:33 IST, June 29th 2024