The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, following IPL 2024, presents an opportunity for teams to shine in this esteemed tournament. This week, the Indian cricket team revealed its 15-member squad, aiming to break India's ICC trophy drought dating back to 2013. Rohit Sharma will lead Team India, and Hardik Pandya is named as the vice-captain for this tournament.

Kumar Sangakkara shares his thoughts on the favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup

Former captain of Sri Lanka and Head of Cricket at RR, Kumar Sangakkara, has stated that he thinks India is a strong favourite for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Sangakkara praised India for choosing an incredibly good team for the competition, highlighting the group's powerful batting lineup, adaptable all-rounders, and elite spin bowling arsenal.

Speaking highly of head coach Rahul Dravid's ability to make decisions, Sangakkara conveyed faith in the strategic intelligence of both Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. He highlighted their ability to shrewdly select a team's players based on the opposition and playing field. Sangakkara praised India for having a range of potent combinations that give them tactical adaptability to various match situations. Ahead of the match between RR and SRH in the IPL 2024 on May 2, 2024, Kumar Sangakkara said:

"It's an extremely strong squad. They've got their batting covered, they've got their all-rounders in. They've got very high-quality spin and they've got very good combinations that they can play," "Knowing the conditions there, I'm sure Rahul (Dravid) and Rohit (Sharma) have a good idea of what the squad should be to play the cricket they want in the World Cup. And they'll be having two or three different combinations, depending on whether they want a deeper batting line-up or more strength in their bowling. But it's a really well-balanced squad, a very strong squad and India's always been very strong in international tournaments,"

There’s nobody else like you, Kumar Sangakkara 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/JGD9q8xZZH — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Kumar Sangakkara expressed his happiness at the inclusion of the RR players in the Indian T20 World Cup team. Four Rajasthan Royals players, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Yuzvendra Chahal in the main squad, as well as Avesh Khan in the reserves, demonstrate the dominance of RR in the Indian squad. Sangakkara praised the inclusion of these players, emphasising their talent and contributions both domestic and international. He added:

“We are very proud of the players who have made it. They've worked really hard. I can understand how their minds would have been until the final announcement was made. A lot of credit should be given to players because they've tried their best to shut out all of that and played a good IPL. That's worked for them,”

Team India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan