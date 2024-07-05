Published 11:06 IST, July 5th 2024
'Jaddu Ki Jhappi': Anand Mahindra In Deep Awe Of Team India Surrounded By Sea of Fans; SKY reacts
The flow of reactions to Team India's win has been continuous till now. The chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, has also contributed to the sea.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Anand Mahindra in awe of Team India's victory celebration. | Image: anandmahindra/X/PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:06 IST, July 5th 2024