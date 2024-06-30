Published 08:52 IST, June 30th 2024
Virat might be HERO, Rohit might take plaudits, BUT India's CHEAT CODE Bumrah deserves the accolades
Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the most reliable weapon for Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2024. The ace bowler has been adjudged the Player of the Tournament.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Prateek Arya
Jasprit Bumrah while celebrating a wicket during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final. | Image: ICC
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:52 IST, June 30th 2024