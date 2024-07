Published 22:16 IST, June 29th 2024

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Axar Patel fire India to highest ever score in a T20 World Cup final

Virat Kohli was guarded in his approach while Axar Patel was the enforcer as India recovered from early jitters to post 176 for 7 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final here on Saturday.