Published 14:46 IST, June 30th 2024

Koi 'Ro-Ko' Na: In triumph and retirement, Rohit and Kohli stick together

For every graceful cover drive, there is always a pull shot executed with panache, and that's why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, for the last decade and half, have complemented each other -- in dejection, triumph and now in T20 International retirement.