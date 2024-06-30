sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:46 IST, June 30th 2024

Koi 'Ro-Ko' Na: In triumph and retirement, Rohit and Kohli stick together

For every graceful cover drive, there is always a pull shot executed with panache, and that's why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, for the last decade and half, have complemented each other -- in dejection, triumph and now in T20 International retirement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली | Image: @ICC/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

14:46 IST, June 30th 2024