sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 15:03 IST, July 1st 2024

'This victory has...': Lok Sabha unites to congratulate Indian cricket team on T20 World Cup win

The Lok Sabha congratulated the Indian cricket team on Monday for winning the T20 World Cup.Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory.Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lok Sabha congratulates Team India
Lok Sabha congratulates Team India | Image: DD/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:03 IST, July 1st 2024