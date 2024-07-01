Published 15:03 IST, July 1st 2024

'This victory has...': Lok Sabha unites to congratulate Indian cricket team on T20 World Cup win

The Lok Sabha congratulated the Indian cricket team on Monday for winning the T20 World Cup.Speaker Om Birla said the country's youngsters and sportspersons would derive inspiration from the victory.Birla congratulated the team led by Rohit Sharma on the feat.