sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 02:48 IST, June 30th 2024

'Love This Man': Anushka Sharma's Heartfelt Note For Virat Kohli Post T20I Retirement Announcement

So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this !”, wrote Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli
'Love This Man': Anushka Sharma's Heartfelt Note For Virat Kohli Post T20I Retirement Announcement | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

02:48 IST, June 30th 2024