Published 15:34 IST, June 30th 2024

Robin Uthappa and R Ashwin can't stop crying on live stream after India win T20 World Cup - WATCH

A clip of Ravichandran Ashwin and Robin Uthappa is making waves on the internet. The ex-World Cup winners could not stop tears from rolling out on IND's win.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
Robin Uthappa and R Ashwin
Robin Uthappa and R Ashwin could not stop crying as India won the T20 World Cup 2024. | Image: @crikipidea
  • 2 min read
15:34 IST, June 30th 2024