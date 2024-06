Published 23:09 IST, May 26th 2024

Rohit among 10 World Cup squad members to arrive in NYC, Kohli; Hardik to join team later

Skipper Rohit Sharma was among the 10 India squad members that landed here on Sunday morning for the T20 Word Cup with Virat Kohli and vice-captain Hardik Pandya being the notable absentees in the first batch of arrivals.