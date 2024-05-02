Advertisement

BCCI on Tuesday announced Team India’s 15-member squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies come June. With just a month to go in the World Cup, Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar are all set to address the burning questions on squad selections in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the press conference here is the selected 15-member squad for India in the T20 World Cup 2024:

Advertisement

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Advertisement

🚨India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 announced 🚨



Let's get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jIxsYeJkYW — BCCI (@BCCI)

Where will Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference be held?

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar’s T20 World Cup press conference will be held in Mumbai.

When will Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference match take place?

Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar’s T20 World Cup press conference will start at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday afternoon, May 2nd 2024.

Also Read | 'What a selfish player MS Dhoni is'

Advertisement

How to watch Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The live telecast of Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference will be viewed on Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

How to watch Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference live streaming in USA?

While no official broadcaster has been announced for Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference live streaming in USA but the IPL 2024 matches are available to stream at “Willow by Cricbuzz” app so viewers can check that out.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ruturaj Gaikwad makes BIZARRE remark on CSK’s slump in IPL

How to watch Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference live streaming in the UK?

While no official broadcaster has been announced for Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference live streaming in UK but the IPL 2024 matches are available at Sky Sports.

How to watch Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup Press Conference live streaming in Australia?

In down under as well no official broadcaster for Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar T20 World Cup press conference live streaming in Australia but the IPL 2024 matches are on Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket. So fans can check these out for press conference.