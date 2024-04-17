Advertisement

As the ICC T20 World Cup approaches, fans eagerly anticipate India's squad announcement. With promising performances in the ongoing IPL 2024, the inclusion of new talents is a key point of interest. Rohit Sharma's leadership in June is the sole confirmed detail. The blend of experienced players and emerging talent is poised to shape a dynamic and formidable team for the prestigious tournament.

If Hardik Pandya's performance in the present Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 doesn't improve, it might be a major setback for the Mumbai Indians captain. His troubles seem to be getting worse. Pandya is known for being a potent all-rounder, but this season he has not produced much with the bat, scoring just 131 runs at an average of 26.20 in the first 6 games of the IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya's inconsistent play has made his problems as a bowler even worse. In the last four games, he has not been using his bowling expertise much, and when he has, he has had trouble stopping opposing batsmen. According to reports , Pandya has received an ultimatum from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, with his spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 potentially at risk.

India head coach Rahul Dravid, selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, and captain Rohit Sharma met last week at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, per a report in the Dainik Jagran. Pandya's selection was discussed during the meeting, and the management emphasised that he needed to perform regularly with the ball in the IPL 2024 in order to be guaranteed a berth for India's upcoming challenge in the USA and West Indies.

Even though Hardik Pandya has played a variety of bowling duties this season, he hasn't been able to have a significant influence. He has given up 62 runs in 6 overs throughout the middle overs, but has leaked 44 runs in 4 overs during the powerplay overs. Giving up 26 runs in an over as a death bowler has been an especially dismal display from him.

Who could replace Hardik Pandya if he fails to get selected?

The front-runner for Hardik Pandya's berth on the team, Shivam Dube, comes into play. Nevertheless, it is stated that selectors are apprehensive about the way in which the star of the Chennai Super Kings would be used, given that he primarily acts as an impact player for his team. Dube is an all-rounder, but CSK hasn't used much of his bowling abilities this year.

Throughout the current season, Dube has drawn notice for his explosive batting ability, especially when it comes to his ability to handle spinners. If he makes it to the T20 World Cup squad of Team India, he is more likely to be used as a pinch bowler than as a full-fledged all-rounder who can bowl his allotted four overs.

The squad for the ICC T20 World Cup is yet to be announced. It is anticipated that in the first week of May, fans will get to know the players who will represent India in the US and the West Indies in June. It is a crucial tournament for Team India, who are still looking for their first ICC trophy since 2013.